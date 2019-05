A woman steps into a self-driving bus shuttle between Austerlitz station and Lyon station in Paris, produced by Easymile company in Paris on January 23, 2017. - The RATP tests two autonomous and electric minibuses in Paris, they will transport passengers between the stations of Lyon and Austerlitz for a little over two months free of charge on a dedicated lane. (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)