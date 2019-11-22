UK's NEWEST AIRCRAFT CARRIER ARRIVES IN PORTSMOUTH HMS Prince of Wales has sailed into her homeport of Portsmouth for the first time today – marking a significant milestone in the Royal Navy’s aircraft carrier history. There was considerable fanfare as the newest of Britain’s carriers was greeted by thousands of people lining Portsmouth’s seafront. Sailors lined the flight deck of the enormous carrier – the second of the largest warships ever built for the Royal Navy – as she sailed into Portsmouth Harbour with two Hawk jets marking the moment with a flyby overhead. It is the second time in two years the city has welcomed one of the UK’s new carriers, following HMS Queen Elizabeth’s arrival in August 2017. “I feel immensely proud to be a member of HMS Prince of Wales’ ship’s company while the ship is heading into its home port for the first time,” said Air Engineering Technician Ben Daniels. “It is a historic moment for the Royal Navy and I am looking forward to many years of service on this incredible ship.” The carrier sailed from Rosyth, where she was assembled, in late September with a mixed ship’s company of Royal Navy sailors (600-plus) and 320 civilian contractors on board to take her through an autumn of trials in the North Sea. “It’s been a unique experience watching the ship transition from its initial build to an operational warship,” said Air Engineering Technician Anthony Greatorex. “It’s a proud moment to be a member of the first ship’s company and an opportunity that I am unlikely to get again.” HMS Prince of Wales’s arrival means Portsmouth Naval Base is now home to two aircraft carriers. The yard has been modernised to accommodate the two behemoths, with £30 million spent on strengthening and upgrading the base’s Victory Jetty.