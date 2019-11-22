Dopo un lungo periodo di riduzioni e dimagrimenti, la Royal Navy sta ritrovando un profilo alto, degno della sua lunga storia. Mentre si rafforza il dispositivo navale britannico nel Golfo Persico, il 16 novembre la portaerei HMS PRINCE OF WALES ha fatto per la prima volta il suo ingresso nel porto di Portsmouth che sarà la sua base. Intanto la nave gemella, HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH, era a Norfolk, in Virginia al termine dell’esercitazione anglo-americana WESTLANT 19, un intenso ciclo di prove con i suoi elicotteri e l’imbarco di F-35B britannici e dell’USMC.

L’HMS PRINCE OF WALES entrerà ufficialmente nella Royal Navy con una cerimonia programmata per il 10 dicembre, nel giorno del 78° anniversario dell’affondamento, da parte di aerei giapponesi, dell’omonima corazzata classe KING GEORGE V. L’approntamento dell’unità proseguirà a Portsmouth prima di ulteriori prove a febbraio 2020, seguite da un primo imbarco di F-35B nel 2021.

